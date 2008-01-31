New Mario Kart Wii Info "Speculation" And "Rumour"

According to a recent issue of German gaming mag NMag, upcoming Wii racer Mario Kart Wii will have at least 32 tracks, will feature Baby Peach and Boo as drivers, will use snaking and have controls that are reminiscent of Excite Truck's. Not so! Well, maybe. Nintendo points out:

Nintendo has not announced any further information on Mario Kart. We've spoken to the magazine and it's just pure rumour and speculation on their part.

So this magazine feature is the result of talking to Nintendo and making stuff up? That seems kinda odd.

