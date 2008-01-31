The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New Mario Kart Wii Info "Speculation" And "Rumour"

mario_kart_wii_nmagrumor.jpg According to a recent issue of German gaming mag NMag, upcoming Wii racer Mario Kart Wii will have at least 32 tracks, will feature Baby Peach and Boo as drivers, will use snaking and have controls that are reminiscent of Excite Truck's. Not so! Well, maybe. Nintendo points out:

Nintendo has not announced any further information on Mario Kart. We've spoken to the magazine and it's just pure rumour and speculation on their part.

So this magazine feature is the result of talking to Nintendo and making stuff up? That seems kinda odd.
Nintendo Dismisses Mario Kart Article [Eurogamer via Game Guru]

Comments

  • Wiggy Guest

    First Comment!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles