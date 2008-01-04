When we played Mercenaries 2: World in Flames at the Leipzig Games Convention last year, we walked away with the impression that stuff blows up. It would appear that stuff will continue to blow up, as new screens from Pandemic would indicate. If you look closely at the in-game screen shot above, you might be able to pick out one of the things that blows up. Mercs 2 feels like it's already been released for some reason, but it seems it hasn't. Regardless of my confusion about how time flows, a handful of new official screens are in our mini-gallery below.
New Mercs 2 Screens Prove Things Still Blowing Up Just Fine
