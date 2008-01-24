New Mexico Proposes Video Game Tax To Get Kids Off Arses

The latest proposal that would tax video games (and televisions) in an effort to fund other, seemingly unrelated programs has popped up in New Mexico, initiated by the Sierra Club. The environmental organization's executive director, Carl Pope, writes on the Huffington Post that tacking on a 1% tax on games and televisions would generate some $US 4 million toward pushing the "No Child Left Inside" agenda, getting chubby kids off their humps and out to national parks where they can receive an outdoor education.

We suppose that this sort of diversion of funds makes more sense than others. I just hope they don't limit the use of PSPs for these poor kids brought to tears by the prospect of experiencing "nature". And, please New Mexico, make sure these kids are well stocked on Happy Meals.

A Tax to Remember [The Huffington Post via GamePolitics]