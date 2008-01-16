New Monster Hunter PSP

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mhp02.jpg The last Monster Hunter PSP portable pack was so successful that Capcom decided, heck, let's do it again! On March 27th, the ¥25,800 ($US 243) bundle goes on sale. It includes a strap, pouch, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G software and a MH PSP. Looks pretty nice, we guess, and it should sell truck loads in Japan. The front isn't so exciting, however. That's okay. Anwyay, take a look for yourself after the jump.

mhp01.jpg
Monster Hunter Pack [Game Watch Impress]

  • Quatters Guest

    Nice!

    I've already got my MHF2G accessories pack pre-ordered and I'll pick up the game itself as soon as it gets an English release! I love my Monster Hunter!

