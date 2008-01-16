New Monster Hunter PSP

The last Monster Hunter PSP portable pack was so successful that Capcom decided, heck, let's do it again! On March 27th, the ¥25,800 ($US 243) bundle goes on sale. It includes a strap, pouch, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G software and a MH PSP. Looks pretty nice, we guess, and it should sell truck loads in Japan. The front isn't so exciting, however. That's okay. Anwyay, take a look for yourself after the jump.



