New Ninja Gaiden 2 Screens Are GROSS

itagakihandshakeofdeath.jpg Well, it's not like the first Ninja Gaiden II screens were exactly pussyfooting around. Neither are these. These are grody, too! (This coming from someone who grew up watching Fulci and Argento giallo flicks.) Tecmo's Itagaki, above, and his Team Ninja really have stepped up the gore for the Xbox 360 exclusive Gaiden sequel. Hit the jump for screenies of Ryu slicing and dicing. If digital meat makes you squeamish, you might wanna sit this round out.

screenshot_191225.jpgscreenshot_191224.jpgscreenshot_191223.jpg

Offensively Gory [CVG][Pic]

