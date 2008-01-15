New Nintendo Perrin Kaplan Named

Nintendo of America seems to be getting their new Bay Area office up to staff. Today the company announced that they appointed two sales and marketing execs to their Redwood City offices.

Denise Kaigler will be Nintendo of America's new vice president of marketing and corporate affairs, a position formerly held by Perrin Kaplan, while Bill Van Zyll will be the new director and general manager of Latin America.

"Denise and Bill bring a wealth of branding and marketing experience to our team," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "Their expertise will help us keep Nintendo's momentum going strong throughout 2008 and beyond."

Hit the jump for the run down of Kaigler and Van Zyll's background.

Kaigler comes to Nintendo following a 16-year tenure at Reebok International, where she serves as head of Global Corporate Communications and Corporate Citizenship. She also serves as head of Corporate Communications in the United States for the adidas Group, the parent company of Reebok. Van Zyll heads Nintendo of America's Latin America department, which is responsible for the creation, direction and implementation of short- and long-term sales, marketing, and operational strategies for Latin America. He comes to Nintendo of America after more than 15 years at the Whirlpool Corporation, where for the past four years he has served as Director of Finance for Sales for the company's North American region.

So washing machines and sports apparel, got it.