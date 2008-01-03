New Portal Shirts Surprise Us

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pshirt1.jpg And by surprise us, we mean surprise us by being good. Approaching clever, even. Unlike the rest of Valve's shirts, which are God-awful. Why the turnaround? Perhaps it's because we all love Portal so much. Perhaps it's the fact these shirts weren't designed by Valve's off-the-shelf shirt-design-a-bot, but rather by Portal's creators, Kim Swift and Realm Lovejoy. It's probably both. There's a companion cube, cake and GLaDOS shirt to choose from, with detailed pics (click for bigger versions) after the jump.

pshirt2.jpg pshirt3.jpg [Valve Store, via Rock, Paper Shotgun]

