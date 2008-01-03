New Portal Shirts Surprise Us

And by surprise us, we mean surprise us by being good. Approaching clever, even. Unlike the rest of Valve's shirts, which are God-awful. Why the turnaround? Perhaps it's because we all love Portal so much. Perhaps it's the fact these shirts weren't designed by Valve's off-the-shelf shirt-design-a-bot, but rather by Portal's creators, Kim Swift and Realm Lovejoy. It's probably both. There's a companion cube, cake and GLaDOS shirt to choose from, with detailed pics (click for bigger versions) after the jump.

