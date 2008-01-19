The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

New Postal Trailer Arrives in Flaming Bag on Doorstep

postalmonkeys.JPGApple Movie Trailers has a new trailer up for Uwe Boll bomb Postal and parts of it, god help me, look funny. Of course, I'm sure it's going to suck. Maybe Boll's true calling in life is making trailers.

From the site:

A religious charlatan (Foley), his mild mannered nephew (Ward) and a gang of bosomy commandos face off against Osama bin Laden and the Taliban in an epic battle that will determine the fate of the world in POSTAL, the latest film from controversial director Uwe Boll ("BloodRayne"). Boll roasts an entire herd of sacred cows and smashes taboos to smithereens in this over-the-top and hilariously subversive critique of modern day America. Inspired by the notorious videogame of the same name, POSTAL is a jaw-droppingly original spoof of contemporary culture and an equal opportunity offender, lampooning religious extremists, minorities, bureaucrats, immigrants, cops, women, the Holocaust, gun nuts and more with evenhanded abandon.

Hmm, when did they change the definition of controversial to really, really, really bad?

Postal Trailer [Apple]

