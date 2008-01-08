New PSone Classics Rated By ESRB

A pair of PSone classics that my be coming soon to the PlayStation Store—then ultimately to PSP and PlayStation 3—have been rated by the ESRB. Capcom's Street Fighter Alpha and Ubisoft's Rayman were recently added to the software ratings board's database. Unlike some of the ratings for Wii Virtual Console games, the turnaround time for ESRB ratings to become additions to the PlayStation Store is generally fairly quick, but we have no details yet on when these games will see re-release.

ESRB Game Ratings