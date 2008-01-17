It's a good thing that Capcom finally got around to announcing Street Fighter IV, because if they hadn't, today's revelation of Street Fighter Online: Mouse Generation may have sent some fighting fans over the edge, never to return. The Capcom-licensed, Daletto-developed game for Windows drops six-button and joystick controls for something simpler—mouse gestures and clicks. Street Fighter Online: Mouse Generation is played entirely with mouse controls, with left-clicks for punches, right-clicks for kicks and special attacks performed by mouse movement.
New Street Fighter Goes Online, Mouse-Only, Very Ugly
