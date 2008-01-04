New Team Fortress 2 Medic Achievements

German Site TeamFortress 2 has listed what they say are the 36 new achievements for the game's Medic class that Valve mentioned way back in last year.
Most of the Medic-centric achievements seem rather lacklustre, more like gimmies than something you have to really work for, like helping with a capture or healing for a "long time." There are a couple of neat ones in there like the "killing a scout with the syringe gun achievement.
Hit the jump for the full list via Team Fortress 2 [Via Evil Avatar]
Assist Capturer- Helping while capturing
Top Score Board - Leading the Score Board at the end of the game
Syringe Scoot - Killing a Scout with the Syringe Gun
Switch to Medic - Switching from another class to the Medic
Simul Charge - (?)
Setup Charge - Charging the Uber during Setup-Time
Save Teammate - (?)
Falling Teammate - Healing a falling teammate and securing him from death
Rapide Charge - (?)
Kill While Charged - Killing an enemy while Uber's ready
Kill Healed Spy - Kill an enemy Spy, who just stole Heal from your team
Invite Join Charge - (?)
Heal Under Fire - Healing while burning
Heal Large - Healing for a long time (how long?)
Heal Huge - Heal for an even longer time (?)
Heal Grind - Being an MegaUberSuper-Medic (when?)
Heal Ingé - Healing an Engineer
Heal Callers - Healing teammates, who called for a Medic
Heal Achiever - (?)
Freeze Cam Ragdoll - (?)
Extinguish Teammate - (how to extinguish?)
Medic Counter Charge - (?)
Charge Juggle - Giving Uber to different teammates
Charge Friends - Ubering a Friend
Charge Blocker - (?)
Bonesaw Spy Caller - Killing an enemy Spy with the Bonesaw
Bonesaw Nomisses - Killing an enemy with the Bonesaw without missing the target
Bonesaw Medic - Killing some enemies with the Bonesaw (how many?)
Assist vs Nemeses - Getting a Assist-Kill againsta Nemesis
Assist Soldier - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Soldier
Assist Scout - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Scout
Assist Pyro - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Pyro
Assist Medic - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Medic
Assist Heavy Long - Assisting a Heavy for some time (how long?)
Assist Heavy- Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Heavy
Assist Demoman - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Demoman
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink