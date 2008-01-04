The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

New Team Fortress 2 Medic Achievements

tf2_medic_achievements.jpg

German Site TeamFortress 2 has listed what they say are the 36 new achievements for the game's Medic class that Valve mentioned way back in last year.

Most of the Medic-centric achievements seem rather lacklustre, more like gimmies than something you have to really work for, like helping with a capture or healing for a "long time." There are a couple of neat ones in there like the "killing a scout with the syringe gun achievement.

Hit the jump for the full list via Team Fortress 2 [Via Evil Avatar]

Assist Capturer- Helping while capturing
Top Score Board - Leading the Score Board at the end of the game
Syringe Scoot - Killing a Scout with the Syringe Gun
Switch to Medic - Switching from another class to the Medic
Simul Charge - (?)
Setup Charge - Charging the Uber during Setup-Time
Save Teammate - (?)
Falling Teammate - Healing a falling teammate and securing him from death
Rapide Charge - (?)
Kill While Charged - Killing an enemy while Uber's ready
Kill Healed Spy - Kill an enemy Spy, who just stole Heal from your team
Invite Join Charge - (?)
Heal Under Fire - Healing while burning
Heal Large - Healing for a long time (how long?)
Heal Huge - Heal for an even longer time (?)
Heal Grind - Being an MegaUberSuper-Medic (when?)
Heal Ingé - Healing an Engineer
Heal Callers - Healing teammates, who called for a Medic
Heal Achiever - (?)
Freeze Cam Ragdoll - (?)
Extinguish Teammate - (how to extinguish?)
Medic Counter Charge - (?)
Charge Juggle - Giving Uber to different teammates
Charge Friends - Ubering a Friend
Charge Blocker - (?)
Bonesaw Spy Caller - Killing an enemy Spy with the Bonesaw
Bonesaw Nomisses - Killing an enemy with the Bonesaw without missing the target
Bonesaw Medic - Killing some enemies with the Bonesaw (how many?)
Assist vs Nemeses - Getting a Assist-Kill againsta Nemesis
Assist Soldier - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Soldier
Assist Scout - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Scout
Assist Pyro - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Pyro
Assist Medic - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Medic
Assist Heavy Long - Assisting a Heavy for some time (how long?)
Assist Heavy- Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Heavy
Assist Demoman - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Demoman

