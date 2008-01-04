New Team Fortress 2 Medic Achievements

German Site TeamFortress 2 has listed what they say are the 36 new achievements for the game's Medic class that Valve mentioned way back in last year.

Most of the Medic-centric achievements seem rather lacklustre, more like gimmies than something you have to really work for, like helping with a capture or healing for a "long time." There are a couple of neat ones in there like the "killing a scout with the syringe gun achievement.

Hit the jump for the full list via Team Fortress 2 [Via Evil Avatar]

Assist Capturer- Helping while capturing

Top Score Board - Leading the Score Board at the end of the game

Syringe Scoot - Killing a Scout with the Syringe Gun

Switch to Medic - Switching from another class to the Medic

Simul Charge - (?)

Setup Charge - Charging the Uber during Setup-Time

Save Teammate - (?)

Falling Teammate - Healing a falling teammate and securing him from death

Rapide Charge - (?)

Kill While Charged - Killing an enemy while Uber's ready

Kill Healed Spy - Kill an enemy Spy, who just stole Heal from your team

Invite Join Charge - (?)

Heal Under Fire - Healing while burning

Heal Large - Healing for a long time (how long?)

Heal Huge - Heal for an even longer time (?)

Heal Grind - Being an MegaUberSuper-Medic (when?)

Heal Ingé - Healing an Engineer

Heal Callers - Healing teammates, who called for a Medic

Heal Achiever - (?)

Freeze Cam Ragdoll - (?)

Extinguish Teammate - (how to extinguish?)

Medic Counter Charge - (?)

Charge Juggle - Giving Uber to different teammates

Charge Friends - Ubering a Friend

Charge Blocker - (?)

Bonesaw Spy Caller - Killing an enemy Spy with the Bonesaw

Bonesaw Nomisses - Killing an enemy with the Bonesaw without missing the target

Bonesaw Medic - Killing some enemies with the Bonesaw (how many?)

Assist vs Nemeses - Getting a Assist-Kill againsta Nemesis

Assist Soldier - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Soldier

Assist Scout - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Scout

Assist Pyro - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Pyro

Assist Medic - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Medic

Assist Heavy Long - Assisting a Heavy for some time (how long?)

Assist Heavy- Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Heavy

Assist Demoman - Getting a Assist-Kill while assisting a Demoman