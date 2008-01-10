The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New Website, Release Date For Alone In The Dark 5

aitd5.jpgIt's called "Central Dark", and it even has a selection on the landing page for Australian users (with the US missing, oddly enough). Yippee ki ya.

The main attractions are the screenshots, for which the Xbox 360, Wii and Playstation 2 versions of the game are catered for; some facts about the "re-imagined" Central Park that serves as the play area in AITD 5; and a couple of flavour videos to set the mood.

On a related note, there's been more word on when Eden Games' survivor horror title will actually be released. Jan/Feb/March 2008 seems just a tad more realistic than the one Atari Australia's website was sporting last year.

Central Dark [Official site, via Blue's News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles