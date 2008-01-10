New Website, Release Date For Alone In The Dark 5

The main attractions are the screenshots, for which the Xbox 360, Wii and Playstation 2 versions of the game are catered for; some facts about the "re-imagined" Central Park that serves as the play area in AITD 5; and a couple of flavour videos to set the mood.

On a related note, there's been more word on when Eden Games' survivor horror title will actually be released. Jan/Feb/March 2008 seems just a tad more realistic than the one Atari Australia's website was sporting last year.

Central Dark [Official site, via Blue's News]