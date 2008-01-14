New Wii Colours Coming Sooner, Rather Than Never?

Go Nintendo reader Andy works at Target, and loves him some Nintendo. So he's the kind of guy to pay attention to things like changes in the way Target catalogue their Wii SKUs. Changes like the one he noticed the other day when scanning a Wii console through the register. Where previously the product would be displayed as "Wii Console", it's now coming up as "Wii White". Why emphasise the colour? No reason. Oh, unless you're about to release other colours, and need to differentiate between them. That might be a reason.

Target giving insight into new Wii colors? [Go Nintendo]