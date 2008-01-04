New York Times Corrects, Fils-Aime Correction

Correction: January 3, 2008

An article in Business Day on Monday about Nintendo's video game consoles misspelled the surname of the president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, and a correction in this space on Tuesday gave another incorrect spelling. He is Reggie Fils-Aime — not Fils-Amie or Fils-Aimee.

Good thing they didn't have to pronounce it.

With Wii and DS, Nintendo Has 2 Hit Game Devices [NYT]