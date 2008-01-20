Nexon's Mabinogi Coming To the US

Nexon is adding to its US stable of free-to-play MMOs with Mabinogi, the Celtic and Welsh-themed game which launches a closed beta on 30 January. It sounds like MMO-meets-Harvest Moon, with promises of "offering players a 'life' experience" - characters age at a set rate, can participate in mundane tasks like farming, writing music, and getting married in addition to the usual battles-and-quests. I was delighted to see faint whispers of deliciously bad press releases for Asian MMOs:

President and CEO John H. Chi commented, "Playing Mabinogi is about more than just fighting and normal MMO fare. This is a chance for gamers to live a fantasy life in a place where communities build mutual beliefs of family, friendship and hard work."

And cute sheep prominently featured on the main page. I'm a sucker for fuzzy sheep - and if they're singing fuzzy sheep, so much the better. No details yet on when the doors of Mabinogi will be thrown open for the public at large, but it looks like they're still taking applications for closed beta testers over at the Mabinogi website

Nexon Announces Mabinogi [Worlds In Motion]