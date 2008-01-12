The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Nintendo Power Reveals Sonic Chronicles, BioWare's Hedgehog RPG

nintendo_power_sonic_rpg.jpgThe latest issue of Nintendo Power features a cover story and 7-page feature on BioWare's role playing game for the Nintendo DS that stars Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog. Titled Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, the portable RPG is said to be a stylus-controlled affair a la The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass by NeoGAF member giggas, who already has a copy of the mag and is responsible for the scan of the cover.

According to details from the newest issue of Nintendo Power, the game has a hand-drawn watercolor style. Each member in your party—which can total four of the eleven available characters—will have special abilities (we're betting the farm on Sonic being fast). Battles are turn-based and attacks are said to follow an Elite Beat Agents model.

There's more to read at the message board post linked below.

Bioware's Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood in new NP [NeoGAF]

