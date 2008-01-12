Nintendo Power Reveals Sonic Chronicles, BioWare's Hedgehog RPG

The latest issue of Nintendo Power features a cover story and 7-page feature on BioWare's role playing game for the Nintendo DS that stars Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog. Titled Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, the portable RPG is said to be a stylus-controlled affair a la The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass by NeoGAF member giggas, who already has a copy of the mag and is responsible for the scan of the cover.
According to details from the newest issue of Nintendo Power, the game has a hand-drawn watercolor style. Each member in your party—which can total four of the eleven available characters—will have special abilities (we're betting the farm on Sonic being fast). Battles are turn-based and attacks are said to follow an Elite Beat Agents model.
There's more to read at the message board post linked below.
Bioware's Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood in new NP [NeoGAF]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink