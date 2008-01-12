The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Nintendo Sponsors Aussie Open

aussietennisguy.jpgOnce again Nintendo uses Wii Sports to get themselves prominently displayed at a major sporting event. First Nintendo of America holds court at the U.S. Open, and now Nintendo Australia has announced that they have signed on as the "Official Gaming Console Supplier" of the 2008 Australian Open tennis tournament. Visitors to Melbourne Park during the January 14-27 event will be able to participate in the Wii Championships, a Wii Sports tennis tourney, with daily Wii console prizes and one grand prize - a chance to play Wii tennis against Australian tennis vet Mark Philippoussis. Visitors will also be able to get their eyes on Sight Training for the Nintendo DS, with daily prize packages up for grabs.

Nintendo sponsors Australian Open [GameSpot]

