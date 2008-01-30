The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Characters as Kute Kewpie Dolls

dscf0189.JPG The iconic Kewpie dolls go way back — like to the early 1900s. (So old!) In Japan, the character is used as the mascot for, are you ready, Kewpie Mayonnaise. So, if you've ever wondered what your favorite Nintendo characters would look like as Kewpie dolls, consider that curiosity satisfied. They were found in Fukuoka, Japan and will give us nightmares. Forever.
Kewpie Kharacters [Samurai Soapbox]

Comments

  • Brad Guest

    Complete with make up and @nal beads....

    When did the plumbers start batting for the other team??

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles