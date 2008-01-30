Nintendo Characters as Kute Kewpie Dolls

The iconic Kewpie dolls go way back — like to the early 1900s. (So old!) In Japan, the character is used as the mascot for, are you ready, Kewpie Mayonnaise. So, if you've ever wondered what your favorite Nintendo characters would look like as Kewpie dolls, consider that curiosity satisfied. They were found in Fukuoka, Japan and will give us nightmares. Forever.

