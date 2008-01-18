The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo DS Bigger Than Jesus This Christmas

old_people_love_ds.jpgWe won't trot out itprintsmoney.gif this time, because that animated image simply doesn't do justice to newly released hardware sales data from the NPD Group and the staggering figures coming out of Nintendo. The Nintendo DS sold an amazing 2.47 million Nintendo DS units to shoppers in December 2007, nabbing the number one spot and nearly doubling sales of its closest competitor, the Wii. Nintendo DS sales represent about a third of billion dollars in hardware sales alone.

The Wii also had a very good month, beating out console competition the Xbox 360 by a solid 90,000 and trouncing the PlayStation 3, who brought up the rear with a respectable six-figure showing. The December casualty report from the US Console War of 2007 is below.

  • Nintendo DS - 2,470,000
  • Wii - 1,350,000
  • Xbox 360 - 1,260,000
  • PlayStation 2 - 1,100,000
  • PSP - 1,060,000
  • PlayStation 3 - 797,600

Comments

  • Shade Guest

    This is a terrible article. I am very sure that Nintendo doesn't feel the same way as the author of this article does because that will lead to one being cursed. You dont have to post this on the site, but Woe to you for making such an article. If I were you, I would change this article title real quick.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Shade: We're not in the habit of gagging reader comments. The article name comes verbatim from the US site - regardless, I'm sorry if it's caused you any offense.

    However, we can't really rename articles from the US site. I'd recommend approaching them with your concerns, likewise if you have an issue with the article itself.

    0
  • james-croft @dogarms

    Logan, I wouldn't worry about it. I like the title! Besides, do we have figures from the NPD about how many Jesus units were sold? No? Then the DS is _definitely_ bigger than Jesus this year.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles