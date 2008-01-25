The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Made Trillions In 2007, Nearly Doubles Profits

iwata_yen.jpgIf it hasn't been pounded into your skull yet that Nintendo is overachieving, selling hardware and software at alarming rates in Japan and the United States, maybe the Kyoto-based company's quarterly results will make it clear. Nintendo posted net sales of 1.3 trillion yen (about $US 12 billion) for the nine months ending on December 31, 2007, up about 85% from the year prior. For the full fiscal year, up on March 31, Nintendo is expecting 1.63 trillion yen in sales, unsurprisingly a big gain over the previous year.

Net income as of the end of the year, also known as the Bottom Line, was an impressive 258.9 billion yen (a bit over $US 2.4 billion), an impressive near-doubling of profits from the same period prior.

Nintendo pointed to strong sales of the Nintendo DS, which sold 24.5 million units worldwide in nine months, and the Wii, responsible for 14.29 million units sold. More staggering numbers, if you can stomach them, are available at the company's Investor Relations page, as is a Mario sprite in a business suit. Enjoy!

Investor Relations [Nintendo of Japan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles