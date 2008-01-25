Nintendo Made Trillions In 2007, Nearly Doubles Profits

If it hasn't been pounded into your skull yet that Nintendo is overachieving, selling hardware and software at alarming rates in Japan and the United States, maybe the Kyoto-based company's quarterly results will make it clear. Nintendo posted net sales of 1.3 trillion yen (about $US 12 billion) for the nine months ending on December 31, 2007, up about 85% from the year prior. For the full fiscal year, up on March 31, Nintendo is expecting 1.63 trillion yen in sales, unsurprisingly a big gain over the previous year.

Net income as of the end of the year, also known as the Bottom Line, was an impressive 258.9 billion yen (a bit over $US 2.4 billion), an impressive near-doubling of profits from the same period prior.

Nintendo pointed to strong sales of the Nintendo DS, which sold 24.5 million units worldwide in nine months, and the Wii, responsible for 14.29 million units sold. More staggering numbers, if you can stomach them, are available at the company's Investor Relations page, as is a Mario sprite in a business suit. Enjoy!

Investor Relations [Nintendo of Japan]