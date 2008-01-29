Nintendo Million Sellers Revealed

We recently got a look at the top five selling Wii games in Japan, courtesy of publisher Enterbrain, but Nintendo themselves have released a more expansive list of the first party-published, platinum-plus titles worldwide, giving us a status update on just how well Nintendogs is selling. While the Nintendo DS dog-raising sim boasts an impressive 17.79 million copies sold globally, it's been bested by Wii Sports which, as of the new year, is at 17.85 million copies. Both have probably been helped by their respective hardware bundles, which are factored into totals, but we suspect Wii Sports got the biggest boost of the two.

Solid numbers for new-ish games like Metroid Prime 3, Link's Crossbow Training and Wii Fit pad the top ten, a list equally filled with mini-game comps as it is traditional games. For worldwide Nintendo DS software numbers, make the jump.

Wii

Wii Sports - 17,850,000

Wii Play - 9,230,000

Super Mario Galaxy - 5,190,000

Mario Party 8 - 4,350,000

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - 4,300,000

Super Paper Mario - 2,160,000

Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree - 2,000,000

Mario Strikers Charged - 1,650,000

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - 1,140,000

Link's Crossbow Training - 1,070,000

Wii Fit - 1,050,000

Nintendo DS

Nintendogs - 17,790,000

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - 14,170,000

New Super Mario Bros. - 13,140,000

Brain Age - 11,710,000

Brain Age 2 - 9,840,000

Mario Kart DS - 9,670,000

Animal Crossing Wild World - 9,200,000

Super Mario 64 DS - 5,780,000

Big Brain Academy - 4,610,000

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - 3,820,000

Pokemon Ranger - 2,610,000

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Explorers of Darkness - 1,540,000

Looks like Nintendo is gonna be alright. As long as the kids still love them some Mario and Pokemon, they might just be able to keep the lights on.

Supplementary Information about Earnings Release (PDF) [Nintendo of Japan]