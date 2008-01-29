Nintendo Million Sellers Revealed

We recently got a look at the top five selling Wii games in Japan, courtesy of publisher Enterbrain, but Nintendo themselves have released a more expansive list of the first party-published, platinum-plus titles worldwide, giving us a status update on just how well Nintendogs is selling. While the Nintendo DS dog-raising sim boasts an impressive 17.79 million copies sold globally, it's been bested by Wii Sports which, as of the new year, is at 17.85 million copies. Both have probably been helped by their respective hardware bundles, which are factored into totals, but we suspect Wii Sports got the biggest boost of the two.
Solid numbers for new-ish games like Metroid Prime 3, Link's Crossbow Training and Wii Fit pad the top ten, a list equally filled with mini-game comps as it is traditional games. For worldwide Nintendo DS software numbers, make the jump.
Wii
- Wii Sports - 17,850,000
- Wii Play - 9,230,000
- Super Mario Galaxy - 5,190,000
- Mario Party 8 - 4,350,000
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - 4,300,000
- Super Paper Mario - 2,160,000
- Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree - 2,000,000
- Mario Strikers Charged - 1,650,000
- Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - 1,140,000
- Link's Crossbow Training - 1,070,000
- Wii Fit - 1,050,000
Nintendo DS
- Nintendogs - 17,790,000
- Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - 14,170,000
- New Super Mario Bros. - 13,140,000
- Brain Age - 11,710,000
- Brain Age 2 - 9,840,000
- Mario Kart DS - 9,670,000
- Animal Crossing Wild World - 9,200,000
- Super Mario 64 DS - 5,780,000
- Big Brain Academy - 4,610,000
- The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - 3,820,000
- Pokemon Ranger - 2,610,000
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Explorers of Darkness - 1,540,000
Looks like Nintendo is gonna be alright. As long as the kids still love them some Mario and Pokemon, they might just be able to keep the lights on.
Supplementary Information about Earnings Release (PDF) [Nintendo of Japan]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink