Nintendo Need Confirmation The Game Boy Is Dead

We know the Game Boy is dead, you know the Game Boy is dead, in fact everybody knows it's dead. Everyone except Nintendo. And the people still buying them every month. But especially Nintendo. A recent survey the company conducted, however, may shed some light on their internal thought processes, as it asks customers what they think of the handheld's staying power. While it may have been tempting to select the bottom two, we sincerely hope anyone who took part in this survey did the right thing and ticked the top box. If you truly love the Game Boy, you'll let it go.

Future of the Game Boy unclear? [Nintendo Everything, via Go Nintendo]