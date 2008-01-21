Nintendo Power Glove Returns as Fashion Accessory

Kotakuite Sam P. sends in this pic he snapped while out on a date with his girlfriend who espied this Power Glove on a mannequin in a shop window. I've never really though of the Power Glove as the perfect accessory for a simple black dress, but what the hell do I know, I'm no Tim Gunn. But, it's nice to know the old Power Glove is still getting some work unlike that lazy Konami LaserScope.