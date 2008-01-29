Nintendo Shares Fall 10%, Sky To Follow Shortly

Since the DS launched, it's been the fashion amongst certain circles to invest in Nintendo. Invest heavily. Now, though, with global markets in a collective state of pants-wetting, those same people are jumping ship and selling their shares, worried that the sliding value of the US dollar against the Yen will impact on Nintendo's earning capacity. Which will impact on their earning capacity. And they're having none of it. End of the ride for Nintendo and their world-conquering ways, then? Analysts say no, so now would be a good time to pry open those purse-strings if you think you can make a buck or two off your fanboyism.

Nintendo shares tumble despite stellar earnings [Reuters][Img]