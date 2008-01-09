Nintendo Two-Time Emmy Award Winner

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

What do Johnny Carson, Kelsey Grammer, and Nintendo all have in common? Why, they're all multi-Emmy Award winners, of course! At the Technological & Engineering Emmy Awards in Vegas on January 7, Nintendo was awarded its second Emmy for "excellence in engineering creativity". The award took into account the Wii's motion-sensor capabilities, as well as the touch and dual-screen display of the Nintendo DS. Nintendo won the Emmy last year for its plus-shaped D-pad, and reps from Nintendo say that the award recognises the innovative direction Nintendo is heading, with more ingenuity planned for 2008 in the form of the Wii Fit board and the Wii Wheel for the upcoming Mario Kart. Congrats Nintendo!

