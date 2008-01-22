Nintendo's Success Rapidly Aging Iwata?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

itskillinghim.jpg That's Nintendo president Satoru Iwata. He has a stressful job, but he's been very successful. He's turned Nintendo in a corporate juggernaut. But doing that has come at a price! Back in 2003, he was chubby with dark hair. Same right up until 2006, before the Wii launched. Now look at the man! He's got a bird's nest of thinning silver hair. Either he's gotten a grandfatherly corporate make-over like Kaz or being president of NCL is causing the man to deteriorate! We can all take comfort in the fact that his glasses haven't changed.
Iwata Over the Years [Hatimaki]

