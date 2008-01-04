XBOX Live Outage Watch 2008: Day 13

Xbox LIVE Remains sketchy. Latest update? Could have something to do Windows Live Data Authentication service, which impacts live, according to Larry Hryb. Right now billing, purchasing, linking to Gamertags, redeeming points, recovering tags and online play is acting up. "Resources have been engaged to correct the issue," according to Xbox.com. Still no official statement from Microsoft on the nearly two weeks of spotty service.