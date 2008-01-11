No New Vib Ribbon?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

videogames2vib.gif Back in 2007, game designer Masaya Matsuura mentioned that he was in talks with Sony for a PSN downloadable version of PS1 cult classic Vib Ribbon. The original game loaded into the PS1's RAM and let players use their own music CDs to play off. The game would generate unique levels based on the music. So when a Vib Ribbon appeared on the PEGI (Pan European Game Information) homepage, the remake seemed all systems go. Not so fast! Says a Sony spokesperson:

... as far as I'm aware there is no new version in the works. We regularly have our games rated so this may not mean it's actually going to be released but you can always keep your fingers crossed.

What does that mean? Besides that this spokesperson doesn't know what's going on, not much! Don't rule anything out just yet.
