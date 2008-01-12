No Objections To Apollo Justice In February

Capcom has announced that they'll be doling out the hot Apollo Justice in North America on February 12th. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is the first game in the Ace Attorney series created specifically for the Nintendo DS, fully utilizing the system's various features to enhance your experience as Phoenix Wright's spiritual successor. Play CSI in the all new Crime Recreation Mode, or simply have fun terrifying the people on the bus by shouting :OBJECTION!: and "HOLD IT!" at the top of your lungs into the DS microphone. I love this series, if anything for the awesome attorney names. Phoenix Wright? Apollo Justice? It's enough to make a guy want to legally change his name. This is Manticore Steel for Kotaku, signing off. Oh yeah, that's the stuff.

CAPCOM'S APOLLO JUSTICE: ACE ATTORNEY COMING TO NORTH AMERICA ON FEBRUARY 12

Test the Compelling Court Room Adventure Yourself with Free Online Demo

SAN MATEO, Calif. — January 9, 2008 - Capcom® Entertainment, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced that the latest installment of its highly popular courtroom drama series, Apollo Justice™: Ace Attorney™ is scheduled for release in North America on February 12, 2008. The first Ace Attorney game developed specifically for Nintendo DS™, this is the fourth title in the series and will feature all new characters, including new defense attorney Apollo Justice. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney has been rated T for Teen by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB).

This new chapter to the Ace Attorney series will drop players into the shoes of Apollo Justice, where they'll make use of his uncanny ability to uncover witnesses' lies by studying their body language. But as talented as our hero is, he wouldn't get far without the support of his assistant Trucy, a mysterious female magician. Apollo also receives invaluable advice from Kristoph Gavin, his ultra-cool mentor whose perfect logic and natural instincts have won him numerous cases and the respect of his colleagues.

Fans and newcomers alike will get a chance to experience the game early by way of a flash demo that will be found on both www.Capcom-Unity.com and www.Ace-Attorney.com in January. Similarly, Nintendo DS™ owners will have the opportunity to download via wi-fi a demo of the game from Nintendo Stations which can be found in various retail locations. By sampling the unique puzzles, characters and storyline of Apollo Justice, gamers will see for themselves what the hysteria surrounding Ace Attorney series is all about - unrelenting fun!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Features:

• All-new courtroom adventure from the creators of Phoenix Wright™: Ace Attorney™

• 1st fully new title to be developed specifically for the Nintendo DS.

• Classic Ace Attorney gameplay with new modes that let you survey crime scenes, interview witnesses and gather evidence before defending your client in court!

• Microphone can be used to yell "Objection!" and "Hold it!" as you cross examine witnesses

• All new "Crime Recreation Mode" that allows players to reveal hidden clues by re-creating the scene of the crime

• Two distinct gameplay segments:

o Investigation phase - survey crime scenes, interview witnesses and gather evidence that will be used in court

o Court phase - present findings from the investigation to support your case, listen to testimonies and examine witnesses

• Diverse cast of characters:

Apollo Justice: the new defense attorney who leads the series.

Klavier Gavin: in addition to being a top prosecutor, Klavier is also the lead singer in a highly successful rock band who brings his star qualities into the courtroom.

Kristoph Gavin: the coolest character on the judicial circuit, and Apollo's mentor. His cool headed thinking means he always provides his clients with the best defense.

Trucy : The mysterious magician Trucy started working with Apollo after a chance encounter.