The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

No Reservations Meets Uwe Boll

Confession: when I'm not writing about gadgets and games, I'm at least a little obsessed with food: eating it, reading about it and occasionally making it. Needless to say, I'm a huge fan of flippant ex-chef-gone-writer Anthony Bourdain and his excellent travel show No Reservations.

So imagine my surprise when two of the greatest things in the world—food and video games—fused into one during Bourdain's visit to Vancouver and he showed up at the set of infamous filmmaker Uwe Boll. Bourdain actually participated in shooting a short cameo in FarCry that will appear during what I'm betting are the best 4 seconds of the film. So what's it like to work with Boll? Watch the clip.

Oh, and for those interested, Bourdain also visits the illustrious EA Vancouver campus as well in the episode, so it's worth giving it a good DVRing...but I do hope he keeps actually eating food for my vicarious enjoyment.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles