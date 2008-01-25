No Reservations Meets Uwe Boll

Confession: when I'm not writing about gadgets and games, I'm at least a little obsessed with food: eating it, reading about it and occasionally making it. Needless to say, I'm a huge fan of flippant ex-chef-gone-writer Anthony Bourdain and his excellent travel show No Reservations.

So imagine my surprise when two of the greatest things in the world—food and video games—fused into one during Bourdain's visit to Vancouver and he showed up at the set of infamous filmmaker Uwe Boll. Bourdain actually participated in shooting a short cameo in FarCry that will appear during what I'm betting are the best 4 seconds of the film. So what's it like to work with Boll? Watch the clip.

Oh, and for those interested, Bourdain also visits the illustrious EA Vancouver campus as well in the episode, so it's worth giving it a good DVRing...but I do hope he keeps actually eating food for my vicarious enjoyment.