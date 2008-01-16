No, Those Aren't Pics Of In-Game XMB

Earlier this week, some pics started floating around the internet of some alleged "screens", "proving" that Sony had already cracked an in-game XMB and that it'd be appearing in the next firmware update. We didn't post them because, well, they looked about as fake as a fake shot's going to look. A shot taken by a drunk and over-sized fonts? Please. So it's little surprise that Sony have confirmed this with us, saying yes, they are fake (as opposed to "no comment"), and no, nothing like it is planned for the next firmware update.