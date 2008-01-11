Not a Balance Board, It's Bandai's Wii Mat

Taking a page from Konami's DDR handbook, Bandai Namco Games is releasing a mat based title sometime this year in Japan. Called Family Trainer, the game originally appeared on the Nintendo Famicom back in 1986 and is an exercise game that used both a bundled mat and the Wii-mote. Mini-games include log jumping, canoning, mountain "sliding", Whack-a-mole, waterfall climbing and a Temple of Doom-style train ride. Nice to see such strong third party support for the Wii, but too bad they couldn't figure out a way to get this to use the Wii Balance Board. Amusing publicity shots of it in use below.

