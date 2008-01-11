The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Not a Balance Board, It's Bandai's Wii Mat

bngmatgame.jpg Taking a page from Konami's DDR handbook, Bandai Namco Games is releasing a mat based title sometime this year in Japan. Called Family Trainer, the game originally appeared on the Nintendo Famicom back in 1986 and is an exercise game that used both a bundled mat and the Wii-mote. Mini-games include log jumping, canoning, mountain "sliding", Whack-a-mole, waterfall climbing and a Temple of Doom-style train ride. Nice to see such strong third party support for the Wii, but too bad they couldn't figure out a way to get this to use the Wii Balance Board. Amusing publicity shots of it in use below.

ft03.jpgft15.jpgft11.jpgft07.jpgft05.jpg

Family Trainer [Game Watch Impress]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles