Not a Balance Board, It's Bandai's Wii Mat

Taking a page from Konami's DDR handbook, Bandai Namco Games is releasing a mat based title sometime this year in Japan. Called Family Trainer, the game originally appeared on the Nintendo Famicom back in 1986 and is an exercise game that used both a bundled mat and the Wii-mote. Mini-games include log jumping, canoning, mountain "sliding", Whack-a-mole, waterfall climbing and a Temple of Doom-style train ride. Nice to see such strong third party support for the Wii, but too bad they couldn't figure out a way to get this to use the Wii Balance Board. Amusing publicity shots of it in use below.
Family Trainer [Game Watch Impress]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink