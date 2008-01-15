Now You Can Watch As PC Games Are Streamed To Your PS3

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

We've told you, twice, how you can stream PC games to your PS3, but words just don't stack up against 10:28 worth of visual demonstration. Word of warning, though: for such promising tech this vid is decidedly backyard, so you might want to let it buffer then jump through to the interesting bits.

