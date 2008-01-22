NPD's 2007: Now In Pictures

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

monthlysales.jpg Mike's given us Japan's 2007 in a nutshell. NPD gave us 2007 in several smaller, fragmented, company-specific nutshells. Now Gamasutra have done just about the last bit of summarising 2007 is going to need, coming up with about the only thing we still needed we didn't yet have: graphs. The one you'll be most interested in (monthly hardware sales) is above, but if you'd like to see more - like US Wii sales v Japan, or how the PS2 stacked up to the current-gen competition - the full article's below.
ANALYSIS: NPD HARDWARE SALES 2007 [Next-Gen]

