Nyko Gives Wire Haters A Second Dose Of Wii Love

When we played around with Nyko's wireless nunchuk controller at CES this year, we found it to be rather enjoyable, if ultimately questionable as a purchase. The peripheral manufacturer has a second "wireless" solution prepped for gamers who simply can't tolerate being tethered in any way, shape or form. The Cord-Free wireless adapter for the nunchuk not only liberates your Wii-mote from its wiry shackle, it provides a proud display base, letting owners show off their left-hand controllers. No more having your nunchuk laying about like a slob when not in use, no more messy wires, but less realism when performing garrote wire kills.

Nyko expects to ship the thing in February, carrying with it a $US 19.99 price tag. Press release, if you want it, after this.

Nyko Announces Cord-Free Wireless Adapter For Wii Nunchuk

New Adapter Offers Wireless Convenience for Wii Nunchuk Owners

LOS ANGELES - January 29, 2008 - Nyko Technologies ®, a premier peripherals manufacturer, today announced that they will release the Cord-Free wireless adapter for the Wii Nunchuk this February.

While the highly anticipated award winning Wireless Nunchuck for Wii is a brand-new standalone product, the Cord-Free wireless adapter for Wii Nunchuk differentiates from its sibling by converting your standard wired Nunchuk into a wireless peripheral. The adapter adds a convenient self-standing sleeve for the wired Nunchuk and a wireless signal dongle to the bottom of your Wii Remote. A small dongle provides lag-free wireless connection between your Wii Remote and Nunchuk and adds up to 15 feet of wireless range. The self-standing Nunchuk sleeve features a convenient compact cord management system keeping the existing Nunchuk cord organized and out of site. The Cord-Free wireless adapter for the Wii Nunchuk runs on two AAA batteries (included) and provides up to 60 hours of continuous gameplay.

"Nyko is dedicated to providing outstanding wireless solutions for Wii gamers," said Chris Arbogast, Marketing Director at Nyko Technologies. "We want to provide multiple options for those looking to untangle their Wii experience."

Nyko's Cord-Free wireless adapter for the Wii Nunchuk will be available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

About Nyko Technologies, Inc.

Nyko Technologies ® develops, manufactures and markets innovative peripherals to enhance the digital lifestyle. The company's mission is to deliver products that solve problems and improve user experience for work and play. Nyko specializes in interactive entertainment, computing, consumer electronics, portable audio, as well as online and wireless technologies. The company has distribution through major U.S. and Canadian retailers, along with distributors worldwide. Founded in 1995, Nyko is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. Please go to www.nyko.com or call 1-888-444-6956 for more information.