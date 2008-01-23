The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Off to Tokyo

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Guitar (Lessons) Hero

Wow, your kid is busy! Right now, my kid isn't doing any after school activities. He was doing swimming school, but had to stop due to ear probs. Think he's going to start soccer in the April.

Today, I felt pretty ill in the morning. Thought I was going to toss my cookies, but you'll be glad to know: My streak is safe. Don't forgot, tomorrow I'm off to Tokyo. Luke will be holding down the fort. I'm going to interview a bikini model. No, really.

Guess whose wife is not happy. :/

What you missed last night
Top erotic games of 2007
Nintendo needs confirmation of GBA death
Iwata apologizes for delay
White PS3 coming to America
Gerstmann to launch new site?

