Oh Yeah, PixelJunk Monsters Supports PSP Remote Play

My bad. I totally missed Q-Games' Dylan Cuthbert revealing that tower defense PSN title PixelJunk Monsters supports PSP Remote Play on the official PlayStation Blog. Thank heavens I watched this trailer for the PlayStation 3 game today, so that I didn't look like a complete space cadet when my future self would have frantically ran to the Kotaku news desk, swept away the Tifa hentai and typed up the "news" in a sweat next week.