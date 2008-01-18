OK, OK, Pro Evo On Wii Is Coming, It's Coming

Pro Evo on almost every other system's been out for a few months now. Sadly for Wii owners, their new-fandangled version's been delayed, no doubt while Konami tinker with its make-or-break Wii Remote control system. No more! It's been confirmed the game's due in March, and will be bringing full Mii support (ie make a whole team of them) as well as an, *ahem*, robust online mode.
PES to make Wii debut in March [Eurogamer]
