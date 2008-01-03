Omega Five Finally Coming To XBLA Next Week?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

omega_five_january.jpgHudson and Natsume's Omega Five was originally scheduled to hit Xbox Live Arcade sometime in November, but that's obviously come and gone and we're without the game. It looks like Xbox 360 owners may finally get the side-scrolling shoot 'em up as early as next week, as Console Monster indicates a January 9th release date. It was certainly one of my highlights at last year's Tokyo Game Show, so I'll be first in line. No solid word on pricing yet, but the Forgotten Worlds-esque shmup looks like it's worth the scratch.

January 9th Arcade Release Revealed [360 Monster via Destructoid]

