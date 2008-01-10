On Adults Day, Buy Adult Games, Become Adult

Every year, the second Monday of January is "Coming of Age Day." People turning 20 years old that year get together and celebrate. When one reaches the age 20 in Japan, he or she is finally considered an adult. Being an adult means being able to do adult things like voting, drinking, smoking and buying adult PC games.

To celebrate (and initiate), the Akihabara Sofmap is running a special "Adult Time" campaign from January 12nd ~ 14th. Those who purchase new adult video games over ¥5,000 (US$46) will be entered in a raffle which offers prizes like a hug pillow covers, music CD and saucy illustrations. The kicker? This campaign poster says, "Grown-ups, buy an adult game and enter full adulthood."

