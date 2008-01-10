The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

On Adults Day, Buy Adult Games, Become Adult

2008-01-10-406.jpg Every year, the second Monday of January is "Coming of Age Day." People turning 20 years old that year get together and celebrate. When one reaches the age 20 in Japan, he or she is finally considered an adult. Being an adult means being able to do adult things like voting, drinking, smoking and buying adult PC games.

To celebrate (and initiate), the Akihabara Sofmap is running a special "Adult Time" campaign from January 12nd ~ 14th. Those who purchase new adult video games over ¥5,000 (US$46) will be entered in a raffle which offers prizes like a hug pillow covers, music CD and saucy illustrations. The kicker? This campaign poster says, "Grown-ups, buy an adult game and enter full adulthood."
Adult Hood [Akiba Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles