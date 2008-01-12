The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

On Using Chopsticks

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Shudder

Congrats. You did it. You wrote what must be the most disgusting Day Note ever. Well done!

One thing that bothers many foreigners living in Japan is when Japanese folks compliment them on being able to use chopsticks. Many foreigners find this condescending! Since a lot of Westerners now begin using chopsticks from a young age. Me, I don't give a shit. Whatever.

I've been using chopsticks everyday for a gazillion years now, but I've recently noticed that I can't. Or rather, it's becoming increasingly difficult. After a long day of typing, the last thing I want to do is manipulate two pieces of wood with my fingers. Then again, using a spoon would be hard too. So, I forge ahead, hand cramps and all. Hope it's not the onset of arthritis...

The amazing thing is that children in Asia start using them really early. Mostly they just use them to shovel food into their mouths, and not use them "properly" but still. My sympathies!

What you missed last night
PS3 to offer more than achievements
Wing Commander blueprints
Do gamers read?
Real Gundam

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles