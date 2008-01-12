On Using Chopsticks

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: Shudder

Congrats. You did it. You wrote what must be the most disgusting Day Note ever. Well done!

One thing that bothers many foreigners living in Japan is when Japanese folks compliment them on being able to use chopsticks. Many foreigners find this condescending! Since a lot of Westerners now begin using chopsticks from a young age. Me, I don't give a shit. Whatever.

I've been using chopsticks everyday for a gazillion years now, but I've recently noticed that I can't. Or rather, it's becoming increasingly difficult. After a long day of typing, the last thing I want to do is manipulate two pieces of wood with my fingers. Then again, using a spoon would be hard too. So, I forge ahead, hand cramps and all. Hope it's not the onset of arthritis...

The amazing thing is that children in Asia start using them really early. Mostly they just use them to shovel food into their mouths, and not use them "properly" but still. My sympathies!

