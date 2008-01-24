Most of us wouldn't expect to walk into our neighborhood Best Buy and snag a 40GB PS3 for $US 299 (or any PS3 for that matter), but a lucky few who visited the Sterling, VA location were able to do just that earlier this month. And not only did a lucky few score $US 299 PS3s, but they were also able to snag 5 free Blu-ray movies with the offer, too. But before you get your SCREAMING PRICE DROP VOICE all warmed up, know that a sign marked the offer as a manager's special for that location only. Also know that the Easter Bunny isn't real, and we're not so sure about Santa, either.
One Best Buy Was Selling $US 299 PS3s
