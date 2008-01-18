The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Oneechanabara Attacks Office Dudes

n20080117_one_08.jpg Oneechanbara (aka that bikini girl with a cowboy hat) is back with another kooky office promotion for another kooky Oneechanbara game. Last time, main character Aya showed up with a dude from Earth Defense Force and started waving her sword around. This time, she showed up alone to promote Wii game Oneechanbara Revolution. And slashed up some dudes in flannel wearing zombie make-up. Scary.

In case, you're curious. That's bikini model Erina playing bikini killer Aya. Those are exciting "action shots" below.

Oneechanbara Revolution [Dengeki]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles