Oneechanabara Attacks Office Dudes

Oneechanbara (aka that bikini girl with a cowboy hat) is back with another kooky office promotion for another kooky Oneechanbara game. Last time, main character Aya showed up with a dude from Earth Defense Force and started waving her sword around. This time, she showed up alone to promote Wii game Oneechanbara Revolution. And slashed up some dudes in flannel wearing zombie make-up. Scary.
In case, you're curious. That's bikini model Erina playing bikini killer Aya. Those are exciting "action shots" below.
Oneechanbara Revolution [Dengeki]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink