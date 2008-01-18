Oneechanabara Attacks Office Dudes

Oneechanbara (aka that bikini girl with a cowboy hat) is back with another kooky office promotion for another kooky Oneechanbara game. Last time, main character Aya showed up with a dude from Earth Defense Force and started waving her sword around. This time, she showed up alone to promote Wii game Oneechanbara Revolution. And slashed up some dudes in flannel wearing zombie make-up. Scary.

In case, you're curious. That's bikini model Erina playing bikini killer Aya. Those are exciting "action shots" below.



