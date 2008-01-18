Open Call for Your Photos

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

photo.jpg You asked for it, so you're going to get it. After we ran our feature on the desks and game rooms of some of the industry's greats, from developers to insiders, there was an overwhelming call to show off your own home gaming setups.

So I've decided to give Intern Tori the hellish wonderful task of sorting out all of your pictures and turning them into something beautiful. If you're interested, shoot just a single image of your gaming setup to toriAtKotaku DOTCOM. Make sure to include in the body of your email the name you want to use for the image description and what country you live in. That's it. And please, one photo only.

We'd like to get this wrapped up for next week, so if you're doing this try to get it to us soon, very soon.

Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gamings' Greatest [Kotaku]

