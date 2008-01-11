Gizmodo had a chance to go hands on with that sexy OLED keyboard that can change each key to whatever you want instantly. The good news is that the Optimus Maximus keyboard itself functions like it should, it's responsive, snappy, but not too noisy. The ability to customize your keys also seems pretty locked-down. The only downside I could see from the hands-on at CES was that the keyboard gets greasy "very greasy" when you use it. That sounds like a HUGE issue to me. As someone who uses his keyboard so much the letters actually wear away, I couldn't stand having a board that was tactilely disagreeable, which is a pretty big disappointment for me because I've been jonesing for this keyboard since it was first announced back in the 1500s.
Optimus Keyboard, Sexy, Slimey
