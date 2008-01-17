Original Bionic Commando Heading to XBLA, PSN

Looks like that Bionic Commando "megaton bomb" was the first item listed in Capcom's own poll on the topic. IGN is reporting that the latest issue of Famitsu has a first look at Bionic Commando: Master D Revival Plan, a 3D remake of the original Bionic Commando set to hit the Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Store later this year.
I don't know, does that make you happy?
Bionic Commando Remake Set for PS3 [IGN, via Evil Avatar]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink