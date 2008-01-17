The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Original Bionic Commando Heading to XBLA, PSN

Looks like that Bionic Commando "megaton bomb" was the first item listed in Capcom's own poll on the topic. IGN is reporting that the latest issue of Famitsu has a first look at Bionic Commando: Master D Revival Plan, a 3D remake of the original Bionic Commando set to hit the Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Store later this year.

I don't know, does that make you happy?

Bionic Commando Remake Set for PS3 [IGN, via Evil Avatar]

