Originals: From Work and Play to CES and Quitting

Flynn finally landed an apartment in the arid, housing-free land of San Francisco, so he's taking the day to move his homeless kit into an real life home. But we had a bonanza of original stories hit over the week, lead by Mike McWhertor's CES coverage, so I hopped in to catch you all up.

Maybe You Really DO Like Windows Vista
Slash, Bill Gates, Robbie Bach Form Merino Wool Revolver
Sony Announce 16GB Memory Stick For PSP
Pikachu Sliced Open and Ready to Eat
Know This About Nintendo DS Airplane Use
Kotaku Tower Welcomes Its First Intern
Nintendo Torpedoes The Wii Grey Market
Sony Touts Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Exclusivity At CES
LittleBigPlanet Updated Impressions From CES
Rolly Rivals PlayStation Presence At Sony's CES Booth
Rumour: Live Issues Wiped Some Unlocked Achievements
LittleBigPlanet Team Talks DLC, Show New Levels At CES PS3 Preview
PSP GPS Hands-On At CES
Japan Gets New Mint Green PSP
Xbox Live Achievements Not Wiped?
Omega Five Is Alive
Skype For PSP Hands-On At CES
Finally, A Halo 3 Gaming Chair
Xbox 360 Backward Compatibility Updates "Winding Down"
Nyko Brings Guitar Hero, Rock Band Together Via One Guitar
Microsoft: We're Still Committed to HD-DVD
The Agency Targeting The Halo Crowd For Sexy MMO Time
PS3, Xbox 360 Get Exclusive Star Wars Soulcalibur IV Characters
Soulcalibur IV Hands-On Impressions
Soulcalibur IV Director's Choice For A Cameo Fighter? Pac-Man
Only At CES: Wii Nunchuk Speakers "On Play"
Sony To Bring "Bite-Sized" PSP Games To PlayStation Store
TN Games Brings Real Head Trauma Fun To PC Shooters
Zalman Wins Kotaku's Least Worst 3D Gaming Display CES Award
Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest
Another GameSpot Reviewer Decides To Leave

