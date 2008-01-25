Otaku Screams, Kicks Counter

Some of those who don't live in Japan seem to be under the impression that Japanese folks are reserved and orderly, that don't get pissed off, freak out and throw fits. Western stereotyping aside, of course they do. There's lots of people in Japan! You know, different types of people. This customer in the clip? He kicks the counter at the Shibuya Bic Camera game counter. Scary!
Crazy Otaku Dude [fuckedgaijin]
