Oz Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition Not So Good?

Tipster Damiano sends word that EB Games Australia has info up on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 Collector's Edition boxes of Devil May Cry 4. However, according to the site, it looks like Australian gamers are getting a cut down CE compared to the US.

From Amazon:

Volume 1 of ADV Film’s Devil May Cry: The Animated Series on DVD, including four complete episodes of the anime Unique Steelbook metal case Bonus DVD Making of Devil May Cry 4 Music from the soundtrack Digital artbook PC content (screen savers, wallpapers, icons)

Not a bad bundle. So, what will we be getting? From EB Games:

Steel Case Art Book

Wait, what? Where's the soundtrack? Or the "Making Of" DVD? The pill becomes even nastier to swallow when you take into consideration that $AU 109 is trading at around $US 98, and the Amazon copy is selling for $US 79.95. Basically, we're paying a lot more for a lot less.

The PS3 version is also $10 more than the Xbox 360 one, and comes out a day later (7/2/2008 and 8/2/2008 respectively). I've contacted Activision to find out why there's such a discrepancy, as well as the reasons behind the anorexic Collector's Edition.

