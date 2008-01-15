The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Oz Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition Not So Good?

dmc4_de.jpgTipster Damiano sends word that EB Games Australia has info up on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 Collector's Edition boxes of Devil May Cry 4. However, according to the site, it looks like Australian gamers are getting a cut down CE compared to the US.

From Amazon:

Volume 1 of ADV Film’s Devil May Cry: The Animated Series on DVD, including four complete episodes of the anime Unique Steelbook metal case Bonus DVD Making of Devil May Cry 4 Music from the soundtrack Digital artbook PC content (screen savers, wallpapers, icons)

Not a bad bundle. So, what will we be getting?From EB Games:

Steel Case Art Book

Wait, what? Where's the soundtrack? Or the "Making Of" DVD? The pill becomes even nastier to swallow when you take into consideration that $AU 109 is trading at around $US 98, and the Amazon copy is selling for $US 79.95. Basically, we're paying a lot more for a lot less.

The PS3 version is also $10 more than the Xbox 360 one, and comes out a day later (7/2/2008 and 8/2/2008 respectively). I've contacted Activision to find out why there's such a discrepancy, as well as the reasons behind the anorexic Collector's Edition.

Devil May Cry 4: Collector's Edition PS3 Devil May Cry 4: Collector's Edition Xbox 360 [EB Games Australia, thanks Damiano]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    A reason? Because we're in Australia, and this country is full of muppets who'll pay these absurd prices for inferior content...

    0
  • Luke Plunkett @Plunkett

    Never been a better time remember the PS3 is region-free.

    0
  • Brent Guest

    Yeah but there is one problem with that Plunkett most DLC is not region free I had to pay out for 2 copies of Ninja gaiden Sigma because after I downloaded the DLC for Weapon master ect I found out it wouldnt work with my US import of Ninja Gaiden so now I had to by another copy to play it. Its likely that this game may see some similar DLC in the future.

    0
  • murkh @Eddie

    interesting... could be an amazon pur-chase for the ps3..

    0
  • tehdud Guest

    Anyone know if DMC4 Collectors is region free? The normal version is.

    From now on unless the console is region free. I'll be importing from US.

    Aus gets shafted all the time. I'm sick of it.
    The Aus gaming industry can go die. I'd rather give my money to the Americans.

    0
  • Trine Guest

    I bought the Collectors Edition the other day. And I got the same as the Australians did. I live in Norway. So is it only Japan and America that get's the added bonus? I payed about 600 kr. Which is about 109 American dollars. Disappointment, anyone?

    0
  • [email protected] Guest

    Its not just Australia that copy is everywhere

    In South Africa..all I found for xbox 360 was the collectors....but for R450 odd which ws dam cheap..you pay that price for regular game.

    But why didnt the DVD Making of include is a mystery.

    0

