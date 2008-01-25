Oz PS3 Users, Go Get Devil May Cry 4 Demo From Japan

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dmc4_3.jpgYesterday Activision, the local representatives for Capcom in Australia, let us know that the PS3 Devil May Cry 4 demo would be delayed until February 1.

Okay, so you can't get it from our Playstation Network. But tipster Ben sends word that a very playable and very English DMC 4 demo can be downloaded from the Japanese PSN. So if you're eager to give it a go, there's nothing really stopping you.

Kind of makes you wonder why Capcom/Activision would delay the release here. Surely they'd have to know we'd be able to pinch it from elsewhere?

  • linkzero Guest

    You can pinch it off the US Playstation Network as well. Might make it easier to navigate through the store if you can't read Japanese.

    0
  • seiryth @Dav[e]tech

    question would be, how do i access other countries stores?

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Could it be because of the OFLC? I notice demos have ratings on them on Xbox Live...

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    I still don't understand why you're talking about Activision.

    :P

    0
  • prince777 Guest

    Fuck capcom then, cuz I change my mind to take my reserve money back from Gamestop. Put xbox live demo on time, and delay ps3 demo on purpose. Capcom I'm not gonna buy DMC 4 of yours. Because you just pissed me off by favoring xbox over ps3, well FUCK YOU CAPCOM and your DMC4. Feb. 1 mind of don't put it on at all, that's only 4 days away from the release date. Capcom want xbox fanboys laugh at ps3 fanboys while we wait for demo. FUCK U, FUCK U, FUCK U CAPCOM.

    0

