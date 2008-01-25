Oz PS3 Users, Go Get Devil May Cry 4 Demo From Japan

Yesterday Activision, the local representatives for Capcom in Australia, let us know that the PS3 Devil May Cry 4 demo would be delayed until February 1.

Okay, so you can't get it from our Playstation Network. But tipster Ben sends word that a very playable and very English DMC 4 demo can be downloaded from the Japanese PSN. So if you're eager to give it a go, there's nothing really stopping you.

Kind of makes you wonder why Capcom/Activision would delay the release here. Surely they'd have to know we'd be able to pinch it from elsewhere?