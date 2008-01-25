Oz PS3 Users, Go Get Devil May Cry 4 Demo From Japan

Yesterday Activision, the local representatives for Capcom in Australia, let us know that the PS3 Devil May Cry 4 demo would be delayed until February 1.
Okay, so you can't get it from our Playstation Network. But tipster Ben sends word that a very playable and very English DMC 4 demo can be downloaded from the Japanese PSN. So if you're eager to give it a go, there's nothing really stopping you.
Kind of makes you wonder why Capcom/Activision would delay the release here. Surely they'd have to know we'd be able to pinch it from elsewhere?
You can pinch it off the US Playstation Network as well. Might make it easier to navigate through the store if you can't read Japanese.